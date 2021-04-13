Gurgaon: Fire breaks out at garment store in Sector 14, no injuries

The ground floor of a clothing store in Gurgaon’s Sector 14 was completely gutted in a fire that broke out around 9.45 pm on Monday. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Officials from the fire department received a call regarding the incident at 10 pm, and four fire tenders were dispatched to the spot immediately. The store, Lakshmi Matching Centre, is located in the HUDA Market in Sector 14.

“Our vehicles rushed to the spot as soon as we received information about the fire, and our teams managed to control the blaze and extinguish it within an hour. Due to our efforts, the fire remained restricted to only the store in which it had broken out. The ground floor of the shop was completely gutted, but the basement was only marginally affected since the flames did not completely reach there,” said IS Kashyap, Assistant Divisional Fire Safety Officer.

“The reason for the fire is unclear. The employees at the shop said they had left the premises only 10 minutes before the fire broke out, so it is unlikely to be a short circuit because that does not usually spread so quickly. Most likely, they may have left incense sticks or something else burning inside the shop by mistake when they left, which could have caused the fire,” he added.

This is the second fire to break out at a shop in Gurgaon in the last one week. On Thursday, a fire had gutted two shops in Sadar Bazar before teams of the fire department were able to bring it under control and eventually extinguish it. Two dozen fire tenders had been used in that operation and it had taken teams of the fire department over nine hours to douse the flames.