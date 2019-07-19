Gurgaon: HUDA City Centre to get underpass, flyover

The HUDA City Centre junction may undergo a transformation over the next 12 months, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) set to begin work on the construction of a flyover and an underpass at the junction from Saturday.

Advertising

Officials said the project is expected to cost Rs 43.07 crore. The underpass will be a uni-directional right turn structure, meant for commuters travelling from Signature Tower towards Subhash Chowk. The bi-directional flyover will run between M F Husain Marg and the Sector Road. The former will be 705-metres-long, the latter 269.5-metres-long.

“We will also install two foot overbridges at the junction. The entire project will take a year to complete,” said Jitender Mittal, superintending engineer for projects and infrastructure.

While one foot overbridge will be located on the road leading to Signature Tower, the other will be installed on the road leading to IFFCO Chowk. Both structures will have stairs, escalators and lifts, said officials.

Advertising

Gurgaon Police has issued a traffic advisory to alert commuters about diversions that will be in place during the period of construction.

“The main road opposite HUDA City Centre Metro station and Fortis Hospital will remain closed for traffic.Various alternate routes have been arranged for smooth flow of vehicular traffic and pedestrians during the construction period,” states the advisory, adding the diversion plan will be applicable from July 20.

The advisory also states that all autos and cabs will have to “use the demarcated new parking site near Max Hospital”.

This will be the fifth major junction in the city to undergo major developmental works in the last three years. While an underpass and flyover have been constructed at Hero Honda Chowk in the recent past, three other junctions have been revamped through similar construction of underpasses and bi-directional and U-turn flyovers, namely IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and the Signature Tower junction.