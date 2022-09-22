Gurgaon: HRERA restrains sale and purchase of properties in Vatika project

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) Wednesday restrained the sale and purchase of properties in Vatika Limited’s residential project, Vatika India Next 2, in Sectors 88-A and B in Gurgaon for allegedly failing to comply with norms of registration.

HRERA said the developer’s licence had expired and several documents, including the deficit registration fee, had been pending.

In a statement, the authority said Vatika Limited obtained the licence for the project from the town and country planning department, Haryana government, in 2013 to develop a plotted township Vatika India Next 2 and applied for the RERA registration in August 2022, five years after RERA was notified in the State.

Also Read | Khattar approves several infrastructure projects in Gurgaon

“The authority has observed that large numbers of documents are still pending, including the deficit registration fee on part of the promoter. The licences of Vatika Limited have expired which need to be renewed. The authority hereby exercising its powers under section 5(1) (b) of the Act, 2016 read with rule 5(2) of the Haryana Rules, 2017 gives show cause notice of thirty days to explain why the application for grant of registration should not be rejected,” said HRERA in the statement.

“The authority observed that the application has been moved by the promoter in a casual manner without giving any details and requisite information. Therefore, the authority restrains the sale and purchase in this un-registered project,” it added.

HRERA said the action follows a post-project hearing on September 12 during which it found compliances missing on part of the promoters who had applied for fresh RERA registration or for extension of expired ones. HRERA also cautioned people and home buyers against booking plots and flats in unregistered projects.

“If any promoter contravenes the provision laid in Section 3 of the RERA Act, he shall be liable to a penalty which may extend up to 10 per cent of the estimated cost of the real estate project,” said Dr K K Khandelwal, chairman RERA.

Advertisement

Section 3 of the real estate (regulation and development) Act 2016 mandates RERA registration for a new project as well as for any ongoing project without which the promoters cannot commence any constructions or make any bookings of plots and flats.