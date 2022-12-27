Scammers run credit card fraud from posh Gurgaon hotels; 6 held

The Gurgaon police have arrested six people for allegedly duping credit card holders on the pretext of redeeming bonus points on their cards and recovered 10 mobile phones and a tablet from their possession. According to the police, the accused used to operate from three-star and five-star hotel rooms in the city.

The accused — Sandeep Saini, Suhel, Mukesh, Sunil Saini, Pritam and Sushil — were arrested from a hotel on MG road on Saturday, the police said.

They said a 70-year-old man had filed a complaint in October at the Cyber police station (East) alleging that Rs 1.61 lakh had been deducted from his bank account in three transactions by the accused using a similar modus operandi.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “Preliminary probe has found that the accused had created a fake website, which looked similar to the website of a private bank. The accused would target credit card holders of the same private bank on the pretext of redeeming bonus points on their credit cards. The accused sent a link to the potential victims, and when the victims entered their card details, the accused would use them and transfer money from their credit cards.”

“Three of their associates were earlier arrested in the case,” said Boken.

The police said the accused have been taken on remand for three days. “We will question the accused and ascertain the scale of fraud and how many people had been duped by the gang,” said a police officer.