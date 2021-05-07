Gurgaon hospitals with 50 plus bed capacity directed to make own oxygen arrangements

Hospitals in Gurgaon have been facing oxygen shortage for the past several days, with many putting out SOS calls on social media appealing for help as they claim to have only hours worth of oxygen left for their patients. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Amid a surge in Covid cases, all hospitals with a capacity of more than 50 beds in Gurgaon have been directed to make arrangements for oxygen supply themselves by either setting up oxygen plants or making arrangements for PSA oxygen generation, said officials during a meeting on Friday.

At the meeting, it was also revealed that a portal will soon be created to make the process of procuring oxygen cylinders smoother for those in home isolation, and six oxygen plants will be set up in the district in the coming weeks to improve the oxygen supply.

Speaking during the virtual meeting, held to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Gurgaon, Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said, “Continuous efforts are being made to increase oxygen supply in the district. Instructions have been given to hospitals with more than 50 beds capacity to manage their own oxygen needs, whether through liquid oxygen plants or by arranging a PSA. A letter has also been sent to them to this effect.”

“As of now, there is a plan to set up six oxygen plants in the district. Apart from this, the district administration is also trying to set up oxygen plants through CSR. Until these plants are ready, however, to increase oxygen supply, we are arranging oxygen concentrators. We have already received 50 oxygen concentrators and our effort is to arrange 250 to 300 concentrators in the next seven to eight days,” he added.

At the meeting, Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gurgaon, stated that a PSA-based 1,000 MLP oxygen plant will be set up in the Civil Hospital in Gurgaon. In addition, PSA-based oxygen plants of 200 MLP capacity each will also be set up at the sub-divisional hospitals in Pataudi and Sohna.

“Of these, work has already started on the plant in Sohna, which will be set up by HLL Infra Tech. We are hopeful that all three oxygen plants will become functional by the end of this month,” said Dr Yadav.

Hospitals in Gurgaon have been facing oxygen shortage for the past several days, with many putting out SOS calls on social media appealing for help as they claim to have only hours worth of oxygen left for their patients. During Friday’s meeting, however, Deputy Commissioner Garg insisted that there has been a change in the situation “in the last two-three days”.

“There are some hospitals that are not registered with the district administration for treatment of Covid patients, and it is difficult to estimate their oxygen requirement. In the hospitals registered with the district administration, however, lack of oxygen will not be a problem for Covid patients admitted there,” he said.

Regarding oxygen requirements for patients in home isolation also, officials said, arrangements are being made.

“At present, oxygen cylinders are being given to individuals only at Star Gas, which is creating some problems. For this, a portal will soon be created where such patients or their attendants will be able to register. After that, 25-30 decentralized points will be created in the city where cylinders will be distributed to those in need. The cooperation of Civil Defense, NGOs, and social workers will be taken in this,” added Garg.

Apart from oxygen, a lack of beds for Covid patients has emerged as a major problem in the last few weeks. Garg, however, offered reassurance that the situation would soon be rectified.

“Temporary hospitals are being set up in the district in which around 400 beds will be arranged in the next one week. For example, 100 beds are being arranged at the Tau Devilal Stadium which will be managed by Medanta hospital. Apart from the 100 beds being arranged by Hero Motocorp in Sector 27, the Indian Air Force and M3M are also working together to set up 150 beds. A temporary 50 bed hospital is also being set up with the help of DLF,” he added.