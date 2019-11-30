Gurgaon hospital staffer held for molesting patient

The patient is still being treated at the hospital and will be provided counselling. (Representational image) The patient is still being treated at the hospital and will be provided counselling. (Representational image)

A 29-year-old nursing assistant was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting a semi-sedated patient admitted at a private hospital in Gurgaon.

SHO (Sushant Lok-I) Jagbir Singh said, “The man had been working at the hospital for a year. On Wednesday, he molested her when the patient was in her room post-surgery.”

The 40-year-old woman had complained to the hospital administration Wednesday. A spokesperson for the hospital said the nursing assistant was suspended and was handed over to police. He is currently out on bail.

The patient is still being treated at the hospital, and will be provided counselling.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App