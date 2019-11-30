Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Gurgaon hospital staffer held for molesting patient

SHO (Sushant Lok-I) Jagbir Singh said, “The man had been working at the hospital for a year. On Wednesday, he molested her when the patient was in her room post-surgery.”

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Updated: November 30, 2019 3:19:36 pm
delhi city news, gurgaon news, molestation in gurgaon hospital, gurgaon hospital staffer held for molestation The patient is still being treated at the hospital and will be provided counselling. (Representational image)

A 29-year-old nursing assistant was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting a semi-sedated patient admitted at a private hospital in Gurgaon.

SHO (Sushant Lok-I) Jagbir Singh said, “The man had been working at the hospital for a year. On Wednesday, he molested her when the patient was in her room post-surgery.”

The 40-year-old woman had complained to the hospital administration Wednesday. A spokesperson for the hospital said the nursing assistant was suspended and was handed over to police. He is currently out on bail.

The patient is still being treated at the hospital, and will be provided counselling.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement