Gurgaon hospital raided, 3 staff arrested for facilitating fake insurance claims

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after a complaint was filed against alleged fraudulent insurance bill claims at Galaxy One Hospital at Nihal Colony in Gurgaon’s New Palam Vihar, three employees have been arrested during a raid on Wednesday, police said. Nearly 60 allegedly fake insurance claim files linked to around 25 firms were also recovered, they said.
ACP (West) Abhilaksh Joshi said that so far, fraud to the tune of Rs 1 crore has come to the fore. The employees were identified as Sapna, Varsha — both from Gurgaon — and Gaurav who hails from Rajasthan, police said, adding that the accused were allegedly involved in preparing and facilitating the fake insurance claims.
The complaint was filed by Mukhyamantri Udan Daste, the Chief Minister’s flying squad, on February 14 at Bajghera police station. An FIR was filed.
On Wednesday, a team, also comprising a civil hospital doctor, a cyber expert, and a drug control officer carried out the raid. “Authorities recovered approximately 60 fake insurance claim files linked to nearly 25 insurance companies. Investigations revealed that fake IPD admissions records were shown. Fake medical records, laboratory reports, pharmacy bills, and treatment bills were prepared in collusion with fake beneficiaries, who, along with the hospital staff shared the proceeds from the fraudulent claims,” a police spokesperson said.
A search was also conducted at Labsvel, a shop at Dayanand Colony, from where fake lab reports and other documents were recovered, officers also said.
Police said an investigation is underway.
The matter first came to light during a raid by the CM’s flying squad in May last year at the same hospital, police said, when a doctor was found using ‘MBBS/MD’ with his name without possessing an actual degree.
It was also found that entries in the IPD register were made for false insurance claims, officers also said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Indian students can access Adobe's advanced tools for free, including Acrobat, Firefly AI, and Photoshop. The offer is for accredited higher education institutions and students of 15,000 schools and 500 colleges with Content Creator Labs. They will also receive training on using the AI-powered productivity suite and access to over 20 desktop apps and 100GB of cloud storage.