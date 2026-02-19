Gurgaon hospital raided, 3 staff arrested for facilitating fake insurance claims

The complaint was filed by Mukhyamantri Udan Daste, the Chief Minister’s flying squad, on February 14 at Bajghera police station. An FIR was filed. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)

Days after a complaint was filed against alleged fraudulent insurance bill claims at Galaxy One Hospital at Nihal Colony in Gurgaon’s New Palam Vihar, three employees have been arrested during a raid on Wednesday, police said. Nearly 60 allegedly fake insurance claim files linked to around 25 firms were also recovered, they said.

ACP (West) Abhilaksh Joshi said that so far, fraud to the tune of Rs 1 crore has come to the fore. The employees were identified as Sapna, Varsha — both from Gurgaon — and Gaurav who hails from Rajasthan, police said, adding that the accused were allegedly involved in preparing and facilitating the fake insurance claims.