Gurgaon hopes 24×7 vaccine picks up

On the first day that coronavirus vaccination was carried out round-the-clock at five hospitals in Gurgaon, 24 people showed during the night session, said officials.

According to data shared by the health department, of the five hospitals where 24-hour vaccination is being carried out, three — Fortis, Medanta, and Max — saw no takers on Monday night. Of the 24 beneficiaries, 21 visited Civil Hospital in Sector 10 and three visited Artemis Hospital.

Dr Anjali Kaul, medical superintendent of Artemis Hospital, said: “We have our vaccination center functional 24X7, but we don’t see too many people coming for vaccination during night. Maybe it is too early to make conclusions.”

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav said the health department has made every effort to make people aware of the extended vaccination hours at the five hospitals in the city. “We had done everything from our end to spread awareness, and the numbers at the Civil Hospital have also been good on the first night session. We have started a helpline number as well… Depending on the turnout in the next few days, further steps regarding round-the-clock vaccination will be decided,” said the CMO.

According to officials, 1,13,683 doses have been administered in Gurgaon, with work currently underway at 89 hospitals — 37 government establishments and 52 private ones. The government hospitals are administering vaccines four days a week, while private hospitals, barring the five doing it through the week, are undertaking the task six days a week.

A total of 26,278 healthcare workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 16,338 have been administered the second dose. Similarly, 18,759 frontline workers have been given the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,508 have been given the second dose. Among those above 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities, 5,587 and 42,213 people respectively have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.