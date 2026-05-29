Gurgaon homebuyer gets Rs 27 lakh payout. How real estate body used used Google AI for valuation

The complainant had applied for a flat in ‘The Heartsong’ project in Sector 108 off the upper Dwarka expressway, in November 2012. (Express Photo)

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) in Gurgaon has awarded compensation of nearly Rs 27 lakh to a homebuyer after his allotment in ‘The Heartsong’ project was cancelled for lack of payments, with the adjudicating officer using artificial intelligence to calculate real estate market trends.

This is the second such case in which the authority, and the same officer, used AI. Earlier this year, it ordered a payout of over Rs 4 crore to a Chintels Paradiso flat buyer using a similar method.

In the latest judgment announced on May 6, HRERA Adjudicating Officer Rajender Kumar directed Experion Developers Pvt. Ltd. to pay Rs 26,96,000 as compensation to the complainant, Mukesh Sharma. The authority also awarded Rs 1 lakh for mental agony and Rs 50,000 towards litigation expenses.