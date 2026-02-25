Man held for sending hoax bomb threat to Gurgaon office to disrupt ex-girlfriend’s interview

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 29-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested for allegedly sending a fake bomb threat email to a corporate office at the DLF One Horizon Centre building at Sector 43 in Gurgaon, police said.
According to the police, the man sent the bomb threat email to prevent his ex-girlfriend from attending a job interview at the office.
The accused, identified as Aniket Paul, a resident of Ballygunge in Kolkata, was apprehended from Sector 31 on February 25, officers said.
Police said he holds an LLM from London and works in the legal department of a private company in the city. According to the police, on Tuesday around 9:15 am, an email claiming the presence of a bomb at the One Horizon Centre was received at the email ID of CorporatEdge company situated in the nearby DLF Two Horizon Centre building.
The message triggered panic, prompting building security to file a written complaint, officers said. A police team from the Sushant Lok police station rushed to the spot along with a dog squad, fire brigade, and Haryana Disaster Response Force (HDRF) personnel.
After a thorough search, no explosive device was found, confirming the threat as a hoax, police added. An FIR was registered under relevant sections at the Sushant Lok police station.
“During the investigation, police traced the email to Paul. Further questioning revealed that he had been in a relationship with a woman who was scheduled to appear for an interview at a company in the DLF One Horizon building that day,” a police spokesperson said. Officers said that the couple had recently broken up.
Following a disagreement between the duo, the accused allegedly searched for the building’s corporate email address and sent the bomb threat to create panic and scare, ensuring his ex-girlfriend could not attend the interview, the police spokesperson added.
“The accused had a one-sided relationship with the woman, who has not come forth yet but will be made to join the investigation,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) DLF Vikas Kaushik. Even though they had broken up, he continued talking to her as he wanted to get back into the relationship, the ACP added.
“Our cyber team successfully traced him through the IP address of the email sent, though he had tried to mask it. The two had been in a relationship for a year and a half, and had earlier worked together for a brief period as well,” the ACP said.
