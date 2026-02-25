Man held for sending hoax bomb threat to Gurgaon office to disrupt ex-girlfriend’s interview

After a thorough search, no explosive device was found, confirming the threat as a hoax. (Credits: Unsplash)

A 29-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested for allegedly sending a fake bomb threat email to a corporate office at the DLF One Horizon Centre building at Sector 43 in Gurgaon, police said.

According to the police, the man sent the bomb threat email to prevent his ex-girlfriend from attending a job interview at the office.

The accused, identified as Aniket Paul, a resident of Ballygunge in Kolkata, was apprehended from Sector 31 on February 25, officers said.

Police said he holds an LLM from London and works in the legal department of a private company in the city. According to the police, on Tuesday around 9:15 am, an email claiming the presence of a bomb at the One Horizon Centre was received at the email ID of CorporatEdge company situated in the nearby DLF Two Horizon Centre building.