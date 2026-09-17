A crime scene reconstruction and a manhunt: Latest in Gurgaon hit-and-run

The Gurgaon Police have secured two days’ remand of the two men arrested in connection with Sunday morning’s hit-and-run on Golf Course Road to reconstruct the sequence of events and track down the co-accused hiding in Faridabad and Palwal.
Moving the remand application, the prosecution, led by Assistant Public Prosecutor Dr Sumitra and assisted by Sector 56 police station Assistant Sub-Inspector Jagbir Singh, submitted that Bainsla and Gurjar’s disclosure statements revealed that their accomplices are hiding in Faridabad and Palwal.
Police argued that their physical custody was essential to conduct raids and apprehend the absconding individuals.
The prosecution further stated that investigators need to take the accused back to the scene of the crime to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the crash, followed by sustained, in-depth questioning.
The counsel representing the accused opposed the custody plea. Advocates Bhadresh Harikant, Payal Khatana, and Harish Khatana, appearing for Bainsla, and Advocate Bharat Singh Khatana, representing Gurjar, argued that the men had been falsely implicated, that custodial interrogation was uncalled for, and that they were willing to cooperate with the probe.
Kalyan Bainsla was purportedly driving the car that hit Shivani Chauhan (Sia). (Source: Express Photo)
The magistrate, however, noted that the accused face serious charges of rash driving, act endangering life or personal safety, stalking, word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), attempt to murder) and joint criminal liability.
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The court held that custodial remand was warranted to facilitate a fair probe, nab the co-accused, and interrogate the duo thoroughly.
To safeguard the rights of the accused, the court instructed the investigating officer to conduct medico-legal examinations before and after the remand period, place the roznamcha (daily diary) and route records of all areas visited on record, and ensure immediate production before a Duty Magistrate should the accused retract their disclosure statements.
Meanwhile, police sources said a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being constituted to take over the probe. The SIT will comprise the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Against Women), the Sohna Crime Branch in-charge, the Sector 56 SHO, and two other police personnel.
The incident occurred on Sunday when Delhi-based biker Shivani Chauhan (27), who goes by the moniker ‘Sia’ on social media, was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group along Golf Course Road. Video footage from dashcam and helmet cameras showed a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz aggressively tailing the group, making sudden lane cuts, and gesturing at Chauhan before colliding with her motorcycle. Chauhan was thrown onto the road as the vehicle sped away.
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Police later seized the Ciaz, which belongs to an Army personnel posted in Assam from whom Bainsla had borrowed it two days prior to the incident.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More