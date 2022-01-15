Three brothers killed in hit-and-run in Gurgaon

Three brothers were killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit their motorcycle in Gurgaon on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Pandit alias Sunil, 35; Randhir Pandit, 28; and Suchi Pandit, 24.

Police said the brothers, originally hailing from Kachhwa village in Bihar’s Madhubani district, had been staying in Tajnagar village in a rented house. They had opened a mobile and utensils shop in Hayatpur village near sector 93.

According to police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm on Thursday when the brothers were returning to their house, after closing their shop, on a motorcycle. Police said as they reached near a school in sector 91, an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit their motorcycle. The brothers were thrown on the road and suffered multiple injuries, said police.

The victims’ uncle, Ashok Pandit, said, “I received a call around 11.30 pm informing me that Randir, Sunil and Suchit had met with an accident and suffered critical injuries. I rushed to the hospital where they were admitted and was told that they had succumbed to injuries. It appears that the accused driver of the vehicle was driving rashly. It is a tragic incident. They were all so young.”

Delhi news | Follow latest news and updates

Police said the three brothers died on the spot. Police received information of the incident from the police control room, following which a team from sector 93 police post rushed to the spot.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “The injured were rushed to a private hospital in sector 87 where they were declared brought dead. The accused driver of the vehicle is yet to be identified. We are checking CCTVs in the area to trace the accused.”

Police said an FIR was registered against the unidentified accused driver of the vehicle under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at sector 10A police station on Friday.