At 611, Gurgaon records its highest single-day spike in Covid cases this year

Gurgaon Wednesday recorded its highest single day spike in Covid cases this year, with 611 people testing positive for the infection.

According to the health bulletins shared by the district health department on a daily basis, prior to this, the highest single day spike in the district this year was 606 cases, which had been recorded on Saturday. The last time this many cases were recorded was in November last year when the city reported 668 infections on November 28.

Gurgaon now has 3,905 active cases of coronavirus of which 3,647 affected people are in home isolation. The positivity rate of the district has also jumped to 7.95 per cent.

Wednesday also marked the second day in a row that the city administration conducted more than 7,000 tests for the infection. The official health bulletin pegged the number of Covid tests at 7,017, of which 5,879 were RT-PCR tests while 1,138 were antigen tests.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that intensive testing is among the measures being adopted in Gurgaon to curb the spread of Covid, during a meeting on Tuesday. “Sampling is being done on a large scale in Gurgaon,” he said.

The spike in cases comes even as the deputy commissioner issued directions for banquet halls, hotels, marriage places; malls, markets and commercial establishments, as well as to RWAs and facility managers of condominiums and gated societies to adopt certain “pre-emptive measures” to curb the surge in cases.