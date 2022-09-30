Gurgaon: Two held for abducting and murdering businessman

A week after a businessman was found murdered in Gurgaon’s Pataudi area, the police Friday said two men have been from West Bengal for allegedly abducting him from Rewari and dumping his body in Pataudi after stabbing him to death.

The police said the deceased was identified as Dilip Kumar Mehta, a native of JJ colony, Madipur in Delhi, who had been putting up in a rented accommodation in Rewari in recent months. An FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Pataudi Police Station after his body was found on September 23.

Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC were added to the FIR during investigation, the police added.

The accused identifed as Krishan Kumar (35) and Asim Banerjee (32) were arrested from Alipurduar in West Bengal by the Farrukhnagar Crime Branch and taken on transit remand, said the police.

The police further said it was found during interrogation that the accused Krishan, a native of Rewari, had settled in Assam after marriage four years ago. In Assam, he met Asim and the duo hatched a plan to abduct and murder a restaurant owner in Rewari after robbing him.

The duo reached Rewari from Assam on September 12 and carried out a recce for two days. The police said that they purchased a knife and an ice pick on September 15.

“Their plan to abduct the food joint owner on September 16 went awry after the owner left town to offer prayers at a temple in Rajasthan. So, the accused then changed their plan and targeted Mehta, who worked in supply of oil tankers,” said Gurgaon Police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

One of the accused, according to police, knew Mehta and was aware that they could get a hefty ransom if they abducted him. They went to Mehta’s house on September 22 and asked him to come along with them for some assistance, the police added.

“In his car, they held him hostage and asked him for Rs 15 lakh and threatened to kill him if he could not arrange the money. Mehta managed to arrange Rs nine lakh with the help of a friend. The accused duo took the money and stabbed him with a knife and ice pick, and dumped his body in Pataudi. They looted his gold chain, a ring and his car, which was later recovered from Kherki Daula area,” said Boken.

The police said the accused duo said that they had planned to kidnap and murder another trader after demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from him after Dussehra.