Gurgaon heist: Probe suggests Rs 30 crore stolen, accused were in same society

A probe by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana police into a multi-crore theft case in Gurgaon, in which an IPS officer was suspended, has found that at least Rs 30 crore was stolen by the accused, who rented an apartment in the society to execute the heist.

According to investigators, on the night of August 3, the accused broke into two flats of the society where the money was kept and moved it to an accomplice’s flat in Delhi in two SUVs.

Satheesh Balan, DIG, STF Haryana Police, said, “So far, our investigation suggests that more than Rs 30 crore had been stolen by gangster Vikas Lagarpuria’s aides and other accomplices from two flats at Sector 84. After receiving information that money was placed in two flats (on the 11th and 4th floor), the accused rented a flat in the society. On the night of the incident, they broke open the locks and decamped with the money in several bags in two cars.”

The theft, reported on August 21, was initially suspected to be of Rs 50 lakh. In the initial FIR registered at Kherki Daula police station, the complainant, an employee of the company looking after the maintenance of the society, had not mentioned the amount stolen. In a supplementary statement on August 26, it was stated Rs 50 lakh was stolen.

The case was transferred to the STF on October 30 after allegations of unaccounted black money and the involvement of a senior police officer surfaced. So far, 15 people have been arrested including a Delhi police ASI, Vikash Gulia. Police have recovered Rs 6 crore including gold and foreign currency. Police suspect gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, believed to be hiding abroad, planned the theft. Lagarpuria had roped in his childhood friend Gulia to allegedly collect the money and hide it at a safe place, before routing it to him abroad through hawala. In November, the STF arrested two Gurgaon-based doctors, Suchender Jain Nawal and G P Singh, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and providing information on the location of the money to Lagarpuria for a commission.

On Friday, IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, the then DCP of Gurgaon, was suspended after a court put under scanner the allegations against him. On December 10, while dismissing the bail application of the two accused, Dr Ashwani and Sandeep, a local court had observed, “The facts… suggest that a case that was initially a theft of Rs 50 lakh turned out to be a case of more than

Rs 30-40 crore and it may be of bigger magnitude if the investigation is carried out with due care and caution…”