Gurgaon heist: Gangster aide held

In the multi-crore heist case in Gurgaon, the special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police Friday arrested a key aide of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the alleged mastermind. STF’s probe has so far suggested that at least Rs 30 crore was stolen by the accused from two flats of a residential society in sector 84 in August.

The STF said one Ajit Badsi, an associate of gangster Lagarpuria, was arrested from Rohtak bypass on Friday. Badsi, a native of Bhiwani, has 30 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot, dacoity and theft against him in Hansi, Bhiwani and Gurgaon.

Satheesh Balan, DIG STF, said, “Badsi was among the accused who had executed the theft from the society. We are interrogating him regarding his involvement and to identify other suspects.”

The theft, reported on August 21, was initially suspected to be of Rs 50 lakh. In the initial FIR registered at Kherki Daula police station, the complainant, Santosh Singh, an employee of Alpha G Corp Management Services Private Ltd, had not mentioned the amount stolen. In a supplementary statement on August 26, the complainant stated that Rs 50 lakh was stolen.