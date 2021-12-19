Gurgaon heist: Court wants more officers probed, former DCP’s residence raided

Observing that the approach of the investigating agency with regard to the examination of the role of police officers in a multi-crore theft case is “quite inert and soft”, a Gurgaon court has directed the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) to examine the role of all officers who have dealt with the case. The court further directed the STF to trace the source of the money as well as the purpose for which it was stored, and to unravel all “mysterious aspects of the case”.

Remanding five accused to judicial custody till December 30, Gurgaon Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh, in an order dated December 16, said, “Circumstances of the case as unfolded by investigating agency (STF) so far suggest that DCP Dheeraj Setia might have tried to cover up the multi-crores theft with the active concurrence of his superior officers and with the active involvement, by way of arm twisting, of his junior officers of crime branch.”

Setia, the then Gurgaon DCP at the time of the theft, against whom the Prevention of Corruption Act has been invoked, was suspended on December 10 after the court had highlighted the allegations against him, based on the disclosure statement of an accused.

On the court’s latest observations, Satheesh Balan, DIF STF, told The Indian Express: “Whatever observations the court has made, we shall give a reply to the court.” He said Setia is yet to join the investigation and is absconding.

Police sources said a raid was conducted at Setia’s residence in Panchkula on Saturday. A senior STF officer said: “There is a warrant for his arrest. A raid was conducted at his residence but he was not found there.” Earlier, a raid was conducted at his house in Gurgaon too.

Hinting at the involvement of more police officers, the court said, “Circumstances of the case suggest that in his supervisory capacity, he (Setia) might have exerted his influence upon his subordinates to twist the investigation in a way to make it appear a case of theft of Rs 50 lakhs. Meaning thereby that he might have involved the junior level officers of the rank of ACP, SHO, etc to twist the investigation in a way to confine it to the theft of Rs 50 lakhs.”

“When such arm twisting was being done by Setia, then some junior level officer(s) might have brought it to the notice of superior officers of the DCP. When information about this theft of multi crores of rupees as well as the role of local police in covering up the theft has come into the notice of the higher officers of the police department and Government, then why it has not come to the notice of superior officers of DCP Setia, is beyond the comprehension of this court and is also a moot point to be investigated. In general, in the District Police, nothing happens without consent and concurrence of the Superintendent of Police,” the court said.

The court said that the investigating agency has neither investigated the role of Setia’s junior nor senior officers. “From the circumstances, as unfolded by the investigating agency (STF), the perceived commitment and sincerity in carrying out the investigation qua the involvement of public persons is very well reflected and same is commendable, but needle of lurking suspicion is also noticeable when it comes to the investigation of the role of local police officer(s), including Setia, in covering up the multi-crores heist.”

The court also granted permission to re-arrest Vikas Gulia, the Delhi Police ASI, who is out on bail.

The prosecution had filed an application to re-arrest him on the ground that as per disclosure of another accused, Dr Suchender Jain Nawal, Gulia allegedly gave Gurgaon Police Rs 2.5 crore to get the matter covered up.