Gurgaon heist: Court allows STF to question IPS officer

A district court Tuesday granted permission to the Haryana police Special Task Force (STF) to question suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia in the presence of an accused, who had named him in a disclosure statement. (Representational)

A district court Tuesday granted permission to the Haryana police Special Task Force (STF), which is probing a multi-crore heist case in Gurgaon, to question suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia in the presence of an accused, who had named him in a disclosure statement.