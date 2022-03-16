scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Must Read

Gurgaon heist: Court allows STF to question IPS officer

A district court Tuesday granted permission to the Haryana police Special Task Force (STF), which is probing a multi-crore heist case in Gurgaon, to question suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia in the presence of an accused, who had named him in a disclosure statement.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
March 16, 2022 1:11:44 am
A district court Tuesday granted permission to the Haryana police Special Task Force (STF) to question suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia in the presence of an accused, who had named him in a disclosure statement. (Representational)

A district court Tuesday granted permission to the Haryana police Special Task Force (STF), which is probing a multi-crore heist case in Gurgaon, to question suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia in the presence of an accused, who had named him in a disclosure statement.

More from Delhi

In an order, Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat said, “The investigating officer has merely sought the permission of the court to interrogate Dheeraj Setia, one of the accused, in confrontation with another accused, Dr Suchender Jain Nawal. Hence, this application is allowed and the investigating officer Surinder Singh, STF Gurugram, is permitted to confront Dheeraj Setia with Dr Suchender Jain Nawal on district jail premises on any working day between 9am and 5pm.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 15: Latest News

Advertisement