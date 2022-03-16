Gurgaon heist: Court allows STF to question IPS officer

March 16, 2022 1:11:44 am
A district court Tuesday granted permission to the Haryana police Special Task Force (STF), which is probing a multi-crore heist case in Gurgaon, to question suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia in the presence of an accused, who had named him in a disclosure statement.
In an order, Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat said, “The investigating officer has merely sought the permission of the court to interrogate Dheeraj Setia, one of the accused, in confrontation with another accused, Dr Suchender Jain Nawal. Hence, this application is allowed and the investigating officer Surinder Singh, STF Gurugram, is permitted to confront Dheeraj Setia with Dr Suchender Jain Nawal on district jail premises on any working day between 9am and 5pm.”
