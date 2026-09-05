Heavy rainfall triggers another round of waterlogging, Gurgaon residents asked to “avoid non-essential travel”

Another spell of waterlogging after heavy rainfall on Saturday in the Capital region has led the Gurgaon district administration to direct citizens to avoid “non-essential travel” and stay clear of waterlogged roads, underpasses, and low-lying sectors.
The city saw heavy waterlogging at Sector 51 of Mayfield Gardens and several trees falling in the industrial hub of Udyog Vihar Phase IV after a spell of afternoon rains. Delhi also experienced waterlogging at several locations such as Dwarka and Najafgarh-Nangloi, affecting traffic movement.
The Gurgaon advisory, released by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA, followed an IMD bulletin projecting heavy downpours exceeding 15 mm per hour over a two-to-three-hour window, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Commuters were strictly warned against attempting to cross waterlogged stretches on foot or in vehicles, with the administration highlighting the difficulty of assessing water depth and hidden road hazards beneath the surface. Citizens were also advised to keep a safe distance from trees, electricity poles, and overhead power cables vulnerable to snapping in squally winds.
In Delhi, the traffic police have cautioned motorists against stopping or parking under bridges, underpasses and on waterlogged stretches. Traffic movement at various locations may also be affected due to arrangements and rehearsals linked to the upcoming BRICS Summit, police said.
The inner streets of residential neighbourhoods in Gurgaon like C Block of Palam Vihar experienced ankle-deep water.
Teams are on the ground clearing fallen trees and branches along the roads in Sectors 18–19, Udyog Vihar, following the rain. (Express)
In response, GMDA officials say they mobilised quick-response field teams, mobile suction tankers, and high-discharge dewatering pumps across chronic inundation points. Field personnel were deployed along critical arterial stretches, including the Delhi–Gurugram Expressway service roads at Narsinghpur, Hero Honda Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, and sections of the Golf Course Extension Road.
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“Teams are on the ground clearing fallen trees and branches along the roads in Sectors 18–19, Udyog Vihar, following the rain. Swift clearance is underway to restore safe and smooth movement and keep the road corridors clear. Pumping machinery has been deployed at Sector 51, near Mayfield Garden, as part of ongoing flood relief measures. Field teams are on the ground to facilitate the quick discharge of rainwater and minimise disruption”, a GMDA spokesperson said.
Crews worked to clear storm-water grates of debris and operated auxiliary diesel pump sets to accelerate runoff discharge into primary channels, including the Badshahpur drain.
The heightened vigilance comes on the heels of severe weather across the National Capital Region on Friday. On September 4, the IMD placed parts of Delhi-NCR under an orange alert—briefly escalating to red for the capital—following cloudburst-like spells that swamped major transit arteries and disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. While Gurugram saw comparatively lighter rain on Friday, it saw sudden cloud build up on Saturday.
Traffic marshals and police teams were placed at vulnerable underpasses and major junctions to redirect motorists in case of rapid water accumulation, while educational institutions were instructed to account for the weather advisory for scheduled weekend activities, officials said.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More