Heavy rainfall triggers another round of waterlogging, Gurgaon residents asked to “avoid non-essential travel”

Another spell of waterlogging after heavy rainfall on Saturday in the Capital region has led the Gurgaon district administration to direct citizens to avoid “non-essential travel” and stay clear of waterlogged roads, underpasses, and low-lying sectors.

The city saw heavy waterlogging at Sector 51 of Mayfield Gardens and several trees falling in the industrial hub of Udyog Vihar Phase IV after a spell of afternoon rains. Delhi also experienced waterlogging at several locations such as Dwarka and Najafgarh-Nangloi, affecting traffic movement.

The Gurgaon advisory, released by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA, followed an IMD bulletin projecting heavy downpours exceeding 15 mm per hour over a two-to-three-hour window, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and gusty winds.