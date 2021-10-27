scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Gurgaon health dept issues Covid advisory

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
October 27, 2021 1:15:45 am
Fearing an upsurge in Covid cases in the upcoming festive season, the health department issued an advisory directing people to follow covid norms.

The advisory said: “The months between October and December are likely to witness gatherings of a large number of people for festivals and fairs. We are expecting more cases, especially over the next fortnight. The season is prone to respiratory diseases, common flu and pollutant-causing diseases.”

