Gurgaon: Head constable held for taking bribe to weaken case

A Gurgaon police head constable has been arrested for allegedly demanding and taking bribe from a friend of an accused in a cheating case. Officials of the state vigilance department said that head constable Shakti Singh, who is posted at Kherki Daula police station, was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe worth Rs 1.5 lakh on Sunday night.

Deputy superintendent of police Sumit Kumar, state vigilance bureau (Rohtak range), said that two men, identified as Vinit and Kuldeep, were recently arrested in a cheating case. An FIR was registered against the duo under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kherki Daula police station on April 2.

“We received a complaint from Lalit, a close friend of Kuldeep. Lalit alleged that police constable Shakti had initially demanded Rs 30 lakh from him for the release of the two accused at the time of their arrest. After their arrest, the police constable asked for a bribe of Rs 15 lakh to weaken the case and the deal was finalised for Rs 12 lakh. The complainant submitted recordings of these allegations,” he said.

The police added that after receiving information, a raid was conducted in the presence of a duty magistrate.

“The culprit was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh token money from the complainant. The money was recovered and the police constable was rounded-up,” said DSP Kumar.

Officials said the involvement of the investigating officer of the case in which Vinit and Kuldeep were arrested is also being probed. “The investigating officer is absconding,” added DSP Kumar.