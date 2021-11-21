Gurgaon: Apprehensions over Haryana’s law to reserve jobs for locals

The Haryana government notifying a law to reserve 75% jobs in the private sector for those from the state could severely impact firms in BPO, IT, manufacturing, and services, deter investment, and even force companies to relocate from Gurgaon in the long run, industry bodies and employers say.

“The move will lead to a shortage of skilled manpower in the state and affect competitiveness and productivity. A majority of manpower in manufacturing, services and allied sectors working in Gurgaon fall within the ambit of the quota… All these sectors would be severely impacted. The companies in IT and ITES sectors have to hire the best talent to remain competitive. Our position is that there should be no imposition and people should be allowed to work in any state,” said Pranav Gupta, chairman, Haryana PHD Chamber of Commerce.

He said they are in consultation with the government to further lower the Rs 30,000 ceiling.

The law — a poll promise of the Jannayak Janta Party — comes into force from January 15. It stipulates that firms with 10 or more employees must reserve 75% of all jobs which offer a salary of less than Rs 30,000 a month to those having a domicile (resident certificate) of Haryana. The state government has made certain exemptions — lowering the upper limit of gross monthly salary from Rs 50,000 to 30,000. IT units and startups set up after January 15, 2022, will be exempted for two years from hiring local candidates under the law.

Manas Fuloria, co-founder of digital engineering and technology solutions firm Nagarro, said, “For an IT firm like ours, a few local jobs (security, housekeeping) and entry-level positions for trainees and freshers will be affected. It will not be feasible to hire them all in Haryana and in many cases, one will see such people being absorbed in operations in other states. It is strange that we are being protectionist at a local level, while Gurgaon has emerged as an IT and BPO giant on a global stage, attracting talent from everywhere. We are nervous that the reservations can be expanded later and for manufacturing companies which have to make a large commitment in terms of setting up a business, such policy decisions will create a doubt.”

Hiring managers said the government must invest in a programme to upskill the labour force before bringing in such a law. A former hiring manager of a BPO, said, “Talent cannot be snubbed in favour of a domicile law. There is already a shortage of skilled manpower in the state. For BPO jobs, voice and accent training, technical proficiency and soft skills are important and they can’t be imparted overnight. The law infringes on the constitutional right of freedom to migrate for work and could cause friction at the workplace among employees.”

“A focused skill development plan for providing the right kind of trained manpower to BPOs and KPOs should have been brought in. For unskilled manpower jobs, that is security guards, office boys, runner staff, the law will not have much of an impact,” said Shweta Joshi, HR senior specialist at a Gurgaon-based consultancy.

Praveen Yadav, president of Gurgaon Udyog Association, said the law will act as an impediment to the growth of industries in the city. “Though certain exemptions have been given, the decision is not business friendly. New units, especially large manufacturing ones, will think twice before setting up business. There would be a lot of red tape in terms of implementation. The law is regressive and goes against the business-friendly image of Haryana. At a time (after Covid) when investments are needed, such restrictions should not be imposed,” he said.

Another official from a city-based industries association, on condition of anonymity, said the association was exploring legal options to challenge the implementation of the law in court.