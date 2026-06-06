Gurgaon deploys IIT-backed AI sewer sensors in posh colonies to stop monsoon waterlogging

In an effort to prevent waterlogging and sewer overflows during the upcoming monsoon, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated the installation of advanced monitoring sensors across the city’s critical sewer lines, officers said Friday.

The civic body has collaborated with AIResQ, a startup incubated at IIT Gandhinagar, for the project. The sensor-based system is designed to continuously monitor the technical parameters of the sewer network in real-time.

According to officers, if water levels exceed predefined limits or if an obstruction is detected, the sensors will automatically trigger alerts to the MCG control room.

“This early-warning mechanism is intended to allow field response teams to address blockages and rising water levels before they escalate into major overflows onto streets. Special priority for the sensor installation is being given to vulnerable locations across Gurugram that historically experience severe waterlogging during the monsoon,” an MCG spokesperson said.