Gurgaon: Gunmen kill two brothers, cops find CCTV footage of murder

Two brothers were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Khor village in Pataudi Friday morning, the police said, adding, the preliminary probe has found that at least 15 gunshots were fired.

The deceased have been identified as Paramjit Thakran and Surjit Thakran. The police said the deceased were reportedly involved in liquor and wine contracting businesses. Paramjit is a former zila parshad in Pataudi, said the police.

According to the police, the murders were reported around 9 am Friday. The duo suffered multiple wounds and were rushed to a private hospital in Gurgaon where both were declared brought dead.

The police said they are probing if a business rivalry or enmity is behind the murders. CCTV footage of the shooting has been recovered by the police.

Pataudi assistant commissioner of police Veer Singh said, “Two people have been shot dead. We have initiated a probe. The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.”

Police said an FIR will be registered after the statements of the deceased’s family members are recorded.