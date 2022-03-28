Gurgaon: Guard booked for ‘sexually harassing’ woman in society

Police on Saturday booked a security guard of a residential society in Gurgaon for allegedly passing inappropriate remarks and sexually harassing a woman who lives there.

Police said, the woman said that on March 21, she had gone for a stroll when the security guard approached her and allegedly started passing remarks. “He made vulgar and inappropriate remarks and asked if I like to exercise and if I needed help in stretching exercises. He passed obscene remarks due to which I felt uncomfortable and quite scared. I immediately ran towards the tower and informed the reception about what had transpired. I went to my house and shared the ordeal with my parents and then called police…,” the woman alleged in the FIR. She said her mother went to the police station and filed a complaint.

The woman also alleged that security agency and officials handling society’s maintenance had not provided any assistance despite repeated such incidents. When contacted, an official from the society’s facility management services said the guard has been dismissed from service after the incident.

Rajender Singh, SHO of the local police station, said, “We have booked the guard and efforts are on to arrest him. Complainant has mentioned more names, which is a part of the probe.”