How Gurgaon’s boom is stretching its water, power and transport systems

Gurgaon may be booming, but the city is struggling to keep up with the environmental and infrastructure pressures that come with its rapid growth — from worsening air quality and falling groundwater levels to longer commutes and shrinking green cover, according to a new sustainability report.

The findings by the Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Development (CoESD) at Great Lakes Institute of Management using Google Earth Engine analytics, found that Gurgaon’s economic growth is not being matched by its environmental health.

For instance, four of the district’s five sub-districts scored ‘AAA’ — the highest national rating — for night-time economic activity, but their soil moisture ratings were only between ‘B’ and ‘BBB’.

These are part of the Gurugram Sustainability Handbook 2026, published by Gurgaon First and supported by the Raahgiri Foundation.

Here’s what it says:

Economic boom, poor air quality

At the village level, the report notes that areas such as Nangli Umarpur, Medawas and Ulhawas, along the Golf Course Extension Road and Southern Peripheral Road corridors (covering Sectors 61 through 65), score ‘AAA’ for economic illumination.

These areas are home to major commercial developments, corporate parks and office complexes, including Worldmark Gurgaon, M3M Urbana, Emaar Digital Greens, AIPL Business Club and Pioneer Urban Square.

However, they also score ‘F’ for combustion-linked emissions (NO2 + CO), indicating high levels of vehicular and ambient air pollution.

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Gurgaon’s rapid growth is putting pressure on water supply, power infrastructure and transport systems. (express archive) Gurgaon’s rapid growth is putting pressure on water supply, power infrastructure and transport systems. (express archive)

Longer commutes, more cars

This environmental strain is directly amplified by the city’s outward spatial expansion, the report noted.

As corporate offices and commercial centres migrate from traditional enclaves like DLF Cyber City towards Golf Course Extension Road, the Southern Peripheral Road, New Gurgaon, and the Dwarka Expressway, average commuting distances have increased dramatically.

Gurgaon has around approximately 323 cars per 1,000 residents, with more than 50,000 vehicles added every year. Of the nearly 2.3 lakh new vehicles registered in 2025-26, 57% were petrol and 12.8% were diesel.

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This shows daily travel has become increasingly locked into private vehicle use while public transit alternatives remain severely constrained, it stated.

Gurgaon has only 154 buses, or 18 buses per lakh population against a benchmark of 60. Despite around one-third of trips being pedestrian journeys, only 28% of roads have footpaths.

Groundwater under pressure

The physical consequence of this vehicular sprawl is compounded by an acute underground water deficit, the report noted.

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Gurgaon currently consumes approximately 638 million litres per day (MLD) of water against a canal-based supply of 570 MLD, with demand projected to touch 1,481 MLD by 2041.

To bridge the daily gap, unchecked groundwater extraction has continued, reducing the water table by 1.5 to 2 metres every year. Aquifers are now nearly 39 metres below ground level.

The report notes that the natural buffer has simultaneously collapsed: of the 644 identified water bodies in the district, 153 are considered virtually irrecoverable and another 20% face heavy pollution.

Planners also cautioned that seemingly higher soil moisture readings in dense urban areas do not necessarily mean there is more water. They may instead reflect the lack of vegetation to absorb and release surface water.

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Sewage generation has reached up to 460 MLD, compared with a treatment capacity of 433 MLD. This means untreated effluent enters storm drains and adds to monsoon waterlogging.

Gurgaon’s rapid growth is putting increasing pressure on its water supply, power infrastructure and transport systems as the city expands. (express archive) Gurgaon’s rapid growth is putting increasing pressure on its water supply, power infrastructure and transport systems as the city expands. (express archive)

More power needs, more diesel

Power reliability presents an equally punishing cycle for residents. Driven by extreme summer heat and cooling loads, peak power demand touched a record 2,550 MW in 2026, the report noted.

Frequent distribution bottlenecks have led to the use of more than 10,500 diesel generators, with a combined installed capacity of 2,000 MW.

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Backup power from these generators costs Rs 30-35 per unit, compared with around Rs 8 per unit from the grid. The generators inflate maintenance bills and release particulate matter into residential areas.

The report estimated that Gurgaon has around 600 MW of untapped rooftop solar potential.

Green cover falls, housing costs rise

On the civic front, waste processing remains inadequate, adding to pressure on the Aravalli Range. The city’s green cover fell from 10.8% in 2011 to 6.7% in 2023.

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Meanwhile, surging property prices, averaging Rs 18,967 per square foot — second only to Mumbai nationally — have priced out the working-class labour force, the report argued.

Over 40% of the population lives in more than 30 congested urban villages such as Nathupur, Wazirabad, and Sikanderpur.

What the report recommends

The report cited Copenhagen and Amsterdam as global benchmarks of cities that demonstrated how protected cycling tracks and better pedestrian infrastructure have encouraged a shift towards non-motorised transport.

It urged Gurgaon to adopt this approach by treating pedestrians and cyclists as integral road users rather than residual traffic.

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Further, it cites the adoption of the Vision Zero philosophy, a road traffic safety model pioneered in Sweden which rejects the inevitability of traffic deaths and focuses on systemic street redesign, intersection corrections, traffic calming, and safe school zones to eliminate road fatalities.