Gurgaon: Grocery store in-charge shot at by unidentified robbers in Sector-58

Two unidentified miscreants shot a grocery store in-charge in Gurgaon’s Sector-58 on Monday night.

The victim, Anuj Mishra, who is in his early 30s, suffered a gunshot wound in his stomach. A team from the Sector-65 police station reached the spot and admitted the store employee to a private hospital in Sector-56 for treatment. His condition is reportedly stable, the police said.

A police official said on the condition of anonymity, “In his statement, the victim said that he was alone in the store when two unknown men arrived and tried to take out cash from the counter. When he tried to stop them, one of them pulled out a gun and shot at him. The two miscreants then fled from the spot.”

“The CCTV footage is not clear. Several teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” the official added.

In her FIR, the store owner said that Mishra called her around 9pm and told her that two persons were enquiring about her.

“When the in-charge asked them the reason, they showed him a pistol and asked him to hand over the cash. When he refused, one of them shot him in the stomach and ran away on a motorcycle,” said the police quoting the complainant from the FIR.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 34 (common intention) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sector-65 police station.