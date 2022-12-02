Several eateries sealed on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road

Gurgaon’s department of town and country planning (DTCP) Friday sealed several restaurants, eateries and shops along Golf Course Road and near Saraswati Kunj for alleged illegal and unauthorised construction and violating the layout plan of the colony. DTCP also carried out a demolition drive in Saraswati Kunj and adjacent areas, where illegal construction had been carried out.

Some popular eateries and restaurants that were sealed on Golf Course Road included Alkauser, The Foresstta, The Gr8 Taste of India, Grubsoul Seafoods, La Pino’z Pizza and Sardar-Ji- Bakhsh Coffee and Co. Officials said a florist shop, a pharmacy store and a grocery mart in the area were also sealed.

“All these restaurants and shops were constructed over land earmarked for other purposes on Golf Course Road as per the layout plan of Saraswati Kunj,” said an official.

Officials added that the electricity connections of all the units – residential and commercial – have been disconnected and electricity meters have been removed by a team of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

An official also said some miscreants had been carrying out construction illegally in a licenced colony in Saraswati Kunj, as part of which the building material was being supplied during night hours.

“The estate manager of Saraswati Kunj has been directed to barricade the boundaries of the colony and restrict the entry of any sort of building material inside the colony premises. In this regard, a request will also be submitted to the deputy commissioner for strictly banning the construction material and the concerned SHO shall be directed to keep a vigil,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), Gurgaon.

At least three illegal buildings (five-storeys) in Saraswati Kunj were partially demolished as they were out of reach of the earthmover machines, said officials, adding that the building material such as tiles, sanitary fittings, steel bars, electric fittings, etc have been crushed and dusted.

Advertisement

“For these buildings, an email has been sent to the commissioner, municipal corporation of Gurgaon, declaring such buildings as unsafe and to initiate necessary action accordingly,” said an official.

A farm house which was being developed on two plots and undeveloped land of a licenced colony, spread over an area of 2,400 square years, was also demolished.