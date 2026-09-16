Car rams woman biker: Accused in two-day police custody, stalking section added to FIR

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A local court remanded Kalyan Singh Bainsla (33), a gym owner and former kabaddi player accused of ramming his car into a woman who was riding a bike on Golf Course Road in Gurgaon on Sunday, to two-day police custody on Wednesday.
His cousin, Lavneesh Gurjar (34), who was allegedly accompanying him in the vehicle at the time of the collision, was also remanded to police custody for the same duration.
The police also added sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the FIR, based on the complainant alleging that the occupants of the car chased her, gestured for her to pull over, and passed abusive remarks prior to the collision.
The two accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class Nidhi Beniwal, who directed that they be presented before the court again on September 18. Advocate Lalit Bindal appeared for the accused.
Bainsla, a resident of Chandhat in Haryana’s Palwal, and Gurjar were apprehended on Tuesday near Rajgarh in Rajasthan by a Sohna Crime Branch team, after Gurgaon Police set up three special units to track them down.
The incident took place on Sunday, when Delhi-based biker Shivani Chauhan (27), who rides under the moniker ‘Sia’ on social media, was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike along Golf Course Road with a group of motorcyclists.
Dashcam and helmet-mounted camera footage showed a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz aggressively tailing the riders, cutting sharply across multiple lanes, and striking Chauhan’s motorcycle, causing her to fall onto the tarmac. The car then sped away without stopping.
Police later seized the Ciaz, which investigators said belonged to Bainsla’s associate, an Army personnel currently posted in Assam. Bainsla had borrowed the vehicle from him two days prior to the incident.
While the Sector 56 police station initially registered a suo motu FIR on Monday under sections for rash driving and endangering life, the charges were subsequently escalated following an examination of the video footage and forensic CCTV analysis. Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS, alongside Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) were invoked. On Wednesday, sections 78 and 79 were added to the FIR
According to investigators, after his arrest, Bainsla allegedly attempted to flee police custody during transit on the pretext of urinating and sustained minor injuries from a fall before being recaptured.
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