Car rams woman biker: Accused in two-day police custody, stalking section added to FIR

The police also added sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the FIR. (File Photo)

A local court remanded Kalyan Singh Bainsla (33), a gym owner and former kabaddi player accused of ramming his car into a woman who was riding a bike on Golf Course Road in Gurgaon on Sunday, to two-day police custody on Wednesday.

His cousin, Lavneesh Gurjar (34), who was allegedly accompanying him in the vehicle at the time of the collision, was also remanded to police custody for the same duration.

The police also added sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the FIR, based on the complainant alleging that the occupants of the car chased her, gestured for her to pull over, and passed abusive remarks prior to the collision.