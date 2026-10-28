Relief for Gurgaon Godrej homebuyers as Haryana regulator rejects Covid excuse for delayed flats

In May 2018, Godrej Properties launched a luxury housing project, Godrej Meridien, across 15 acres in Gurugram’s Sector 106, with flats starting from Rs 1.65 crore and possession promised by September 2023. But as the deadline passed without the homes being delivered, at least 85 homebuyers out of around 750 approached the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Gurugram, seeking delayed possession charges. The builder, meanwhile, cited delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In significant orders passed on September 29 and October 8 concerning the project, HARERA held that builders cannot cite Covid-19 to justify delays in handing over flats if they signed agreements with homebuyers after the pandemic began. The Authority said developers were aware of the disruptions and could not use them to avoid their commitments to homebuyers.

The orders followed several complaints filed in 2025 against Mumbai-headquartered Godrej Properties Limited and its group company, Godrej Real View Developers Private Limited.

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How Covid extension became a point of dispute

In May 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, HARERA issued a circular granting real estate projects an automatic six-month extension if construction had been affected by government-imposed lockdowns. Developers later sought to claim this extension even for agreements signed after the pandemic began.

As per the RERA order in Godrej’s case, under the standard builder-buyer agreements, it had committed to handing over units in Phase I on or before September 30, 2022, while apartments in Phase II were scheduled for delivery by September 30, 2023.

As per Godrej’s submissions before RERA, recorded in its orders, construction began slowing down during Covid restrictions and the developer obtained Occupation Certificates for towers in the project in March 2023 and September 2024.

When contacted for comment, a Godrej company spokesperson said the firm did not agree with the October 8 orders after a prima facie reading, arguing that they did not adequately address submissions made on its behalf.

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“The company will pursue appropriate legal remedies, including an appeal before the Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal. The company remains committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations and to serving its customers,” the spokesperson said.

The two rulings

In the October 8 decision, HARERA member Phool Singh Saini rejected the developer’s claim in a case involving a couple who had booked an apartment in Godrej Meridien Phase 1 in August 2020.

The agreement for sale was executed on November 5, 2020, with possession promised by September 30, 2022. When the couple sought interest for the delay in handing over the flat, the developer cited the six-month Covid-19 extension.

Member Saini rejected the developer’s defence, noting, “The booking application form as well as allotment letter had been issued by the respondent in favour of the complainant on 31.08.2020 and agreement for sale was executed between the parties on 05.11.2020, which is after the effect of Covid. Hence, grace period is not allowed to the respondent.”

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He said the respondent-promoter can’t be given any leniency and it is a “well-settled principle that a person cannot take benefit of his own wrongs”.

A bench presided over by HARERA chairman Arun Kumar reached a similar conclusion on September 29 in another case involving Godrej Real View Developers. The builder-buyer agreement was signed on June 23, 2023, with possession promised by September 30, 2023.

Turning down the builder’s attempt to claim force majeure relief, Chairman Kumar observed: “… the respondent cannot seek to claim any benefit or extension of time on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly when the contractual relationship between the parties itself came into existence subsequent to the said period.”

The authority, however, allowed the six-month extension in a case involving an agreement signed before the pandemic.

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In a complaint concerning an agreement for sale dated December 4, 2018, Saini allowed the developer the benefit of the May 2020 notification, extending the possession deadline from September 30, 2023, to March 30, 2024.

Advocate Srishti Singh, who represented a homebuyer-couple along with Advocate Yash Varmani in one of the cases before HARERA, said the rulings strike at marketing tactics adopted by developers to drum up sales after the pandemic started.

She said physical handovers for the 750-odd homebuyers stretched from six months to up to two years, past the agreed contractual milestones.

“Such commitments were made to ensure sale of homes after Covid. However, the commitments were not fulfilled, which resulted in denial of such exemption under the principle ‘nobody is allowed to take advantage of their own wrong’,” Singh said.

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Winter construction ban defence rejected

Godrej Properties had also argued that recurring winter construction bans imposed by the National Green Tribunal, the Supreme Court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court, along with sporadic shortages of raw materials, were unforeseen events that justified delays.

The Authority refused to entertain this, observing that seasonal construction curbs enforced across the National Capital Region to rein in air pollution are “routine in nature” and occur every year.

Promoters, the regulator noted, are legally required to factor such recurring interruptions into account when launching a project, rather than citing them later to seek leniency.