Gurgaon: GMDA, NHAI draw up action plan to curb waterlogging on NH-48

Officials of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) held a meeting on Friday to discuss the action plan and measures to be taken to curb flooding on National Highway 48 during the monsoon.

At Narsinghpur, a stretch that often gets waterlogged as it is located at a depression resulting in run-off water accumulating from Aravallis, GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal gave directions to install two additional pumps to pump out the rain water into the Badshahpur drain to curb waterlogging on the service lane and main carriageway.

Officials said that directions were given to NHAI to deploy round-the-clock labour and machinery near Narsinghpur for cleaning debris from the drains to ensure uninterrupted flow of storm water.

The GMDA CEO also gave directions to start the cleaning of culverts under NH-48 of Badshahpur drain to allow free flow of storm water and avoid waterlogging in upstream of the highway.

To avoid waterlogging at the underpass near Ambience Mall, Rajpal emphasised strict compliance of the directions of the deputy commissioner regarding creating ponds on both sides of the highway. On June 11, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav had visited the underpass and said that NHAI was working towards constructing a temporary pond on land adjoining Ambience Mall to drain water. He had also instructed NHAI officials to construct table top breakers before entering the underpass and to install higher capacity water pumps.

Rajpal said that the area of the ponds already existing in the green belt towards Udyog Vihar should be increased and an additional pond should be created by NHAI on the other side.

For waterlogging concerns in the depression area under the flyover at Iffco Chowk, directions were given to resolve the issue by making an additional road gully and laying an underground pipeline with proper connectivity with master drain/surface drain for quick draining of accumulated water on the road.