Gurgaon: GMDA lays 22 km lateral pipelines to water green belts, parks

To maximize use of treated waste water in greenbelts for better survival of plantations and for dust mitigation, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has laid out over 22 km of lateral pipelines along major roads to transport treated waste water to water green belts and parks in the city.

In a statement, Subhash Yadav, additional CEO, Urban Environment, GMDA, said, “GMDA has recently completed laying 22.11 km of HDPE (high density polyethylene) lateral pipeline network for the purpose of watering in green belts. It has been planned to install lateral pipelines over 100 km along master roads during 2022-23, of which 22.11 km has been completed and work on 5.9 km is under progress. The main purpose is to increase use of treated waste water to ensure survival of plantations. It is also planned to connect all the water bodies and fill treated waste water in these water bodies.”

Officials said that hydrants were installed for filling water tankers with treated water, pop-up sprinklers were set up in Leisure Valley park, and parks were provided treated water by construction of tanks in parks in the city.

In the last core planning cell meeting on May 10, GMDA had said that the builders should be encouraged to take treated water connections for its utilisation in construction activities.

“The major roads on which the work of laying out treated water pipeline has been executed or the work is in progress are – Huda City Centre to Bakhtawar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk to Sector 56/57 or up to SPR Road, NH- 48 to Bakhtawar Chowk, Signature Tower to Huda City Centre, master roads between sector 70/70A, 69/70, 68/69, 75/75A, outer road of sector 70A etc. The pipeline for supplying water in forest areas of Sakatpur and Gairatpur Bass has been made functional and about 18 water bodies have been identified for filling treated water in these,” added Yadav.