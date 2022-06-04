Gurgaon: GMDA installs cameras with face recognition tech at MG Road Metro station

To improve surveillance, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has installed eight cameras equipped with facial recognition technology at the entry and exit gates of MG Road Metro station. Officials said eight such cameras will also be installed at the Sikanderpur Metro station by June 10.

A GMDA official said that in line with the requirement of the police, the cameras will be used for general surveillance. Using artificial intelligence, the cameras will support in detection and tracing of people with a criminal record and missing persons, the official added.

Six face recognition cameras had earlier been installed on the Sheetla Mata temple premises, four at the Gurgaon bus stand and one at Sadar Market exit.

“The GMDA is closely working with the police and traffic departments in understanding their requirement for installing these cameras equipped with state-of-the art technology across the city. These cameras provide live feeds to the integrated command and control centre which is commissioned and working in GMDA, as well as to eight other monitoring police stations in Gurgaon. We aim to increase our scope of surveillance across the geographies falling under GMDA jurisdiction in Gurgaon and Manesar,” said GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal in a statement.

The surveillance cameras are connected via the captive optical fibre network of GMDA, officials said, adding that additional locations are being identified for the next phase of installation of cameras.

At present, 1,130 CCTV cameras are operational at 212 junction locations in the city. Officials said these camera feeds are monitored by the police department for city surveillance and traffic management. Regular e-challans are issued for traffic violations using the CCTV infrastructure set up by the GMDA, said an official, adding that on average, at least 1,700 such challans are issued daily.