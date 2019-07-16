Gurgaon gets control room for waterlogging complaints

To deal with complaints related to waterlogging this monsoon, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has established a control room in the city, which can be reached through three helpline numbers.

Advertising

This was revealed at a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Ashok Sangwan in Gurgaon Monday, where the issue of drainage of rainwater was also discussed at length.

According to officials, apart from the control room, Traffic Police has started a traffic helpline number via which commuters can alert police about traffic congestion.

Speaking at the meeting, Sangwan directed all officials to ensure they were aware of how they needed to work when there was a situation of water logging.

“A standard operating procedure has been prepared to deal with waterlogging and all departments have been allotted responsibilities. Officials should know how to discharge their duties and should coordinate with one another. A better communication system should be established,” he said.