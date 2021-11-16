Gurgaon woman allegedly kills three-year-old daughter in ‘fit of rage’, slits own wrist

A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter and then slit her own wrist in Ganpati Nagar, Sadhrana ki Dhani near sector 10 on Saturday night. Police said the woman was arrested after she was discharged from the hospital on Monday evening. The woman purportedly told the police that she killed her daughter in a “fit of rage” and later repented, following which she decided to end her life.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday evening, when the woman and her daughter were at home. Her husband, who works at a private company in sector 33, was at work at the time of the incident.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The accused woman said that she throttled her daughter in a moment of intense anger after her daughter was bothering her. She said she didn’t realise that her daughter would die. When she noticed that her daughter was lying motionless, she regretted it and slit her own wrists with a blade. She also said that she was stressed due to frequent fights with her husband.”

In the FIR, her husband said that on Saturday he left for work at 1.45 pm and returned around midnight. “Since there was no answer at the main gate, I managed to open the gate which was bolted from inside. When I entered my room, I saw that my wife had slit her wrist and was lying in a pool of blood on the floor. On the bed, my three-year-old daughter was lying motionless and was not breathing,” he said.

He said that he called a neighbour and informed the police on the emergency number 112. The mother and daughter were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared the daughter dead on arrival.

Police said that the husband said in his statement that his wife had anger issues. “He claimed that there was no marital discord and that his wife was prone to bouts of anger. The exact reason will be known after an investigation,” said the senior police officer.

Police have booked the woman on charges of murder. An FIR was registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at sector 10 police station on Monday, said police.