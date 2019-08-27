Gurgaon gangster is arrested after landing in Delhi

Kaushal, an alleged gangster involved in several crimes in various Haryana districts, including murder and extortion, was arrested in a joint operation by the Haryana Special Task Force and Faridabad Police from the Delhi airport early Monday morning.

According to police, they received a phone call from airport authorities around 3.30 am Monday, alerting that he had landed in the country. “A team was immediately formed to go to the airport and take him into custody. This was done around 4.30 am. He was produced in court this morning and taken into police remand for further questioning until September 2,” said K K Rao, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad.

It was in April 2015 that Kaushal, serving a life imprisonment sentence in relation to a murder case, had jumped parole. He is counted among Haryana’s most wanted criminals, with officers saying he had around 150 cases registered against him earlier, and around 50 “fresh ones” filed in recent years.

“Since his escape, he has been involved in several crimes and, in June-July 2019, he came on our radar again when he started trying to extort money from several people. The DCP (Crime) in Gurgaon at the time was specially sent to Jaipur because we had information that he had made a false passport,” said the Commissioner.

Once the details of the document were ascertained, police said a lookout notice was issued in June 2018 followed by a red corner notice on February 21. It was this, police said, that led to Kaushal’s arrest Monday.

Dismissing previous reports which stated that the gangster had been arrested by Faridabad Police in Dubai, Rao said his whereabouts were pinpointed only on Monday. “The FIR we registered regarding the fake passport was kept confidential so he would not be alerted about how much we know. There is no truth to rumours that he was tracked down in Dubai. It is a matter of chance that he came here, and his passport was red flagged because of the notices we issued,” said Rao.

Police said Kaushal arrived in the city on the fake passport, which is registered in the name of “Naresh”. A second “Spanish passport”, registered in the name of “Harish”, was also found in his bag, along with 12 mobile phones and Dirhams amounting to Rs 14 lakh. “He was caught alone, and it is still unclear where he was coming from. He will have to be questioned to determine that. Since we knew his passport details, we had been tracking his whereabouts, including trips to and from Bangkok, for the last year…,” he said.

The most recent crime in which Kaushal is believed to be involved is the murder of Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary, from whom he was allegedly extorting money.