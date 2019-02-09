Gurgaon: Fresh barricade on road linking NH48, Dwarka expressway

Fifteen days after the wall that had been obstructing direct connectivity between the Dwarka Expressway and National Highway 48 was broken down, the highway concessionaire once again erected a “temporary” barrier to prevent “at grade connectivity” between the two.

Confirming this, S Raghuraman, CEO of Millenium City Expressway Limited (MCEPL), said, “Work was started on erecting barricades between the Dwarka Expressway and NH48 this morning, following court orders to this effect. This was completed by the evening.”

The concessionaire had attempted to carry out the task on January 29 as well, but work was obstructed by residents and members of the DXP Welfare Association, who staged a demonstration and prevented work from being completed.

As a result, work was finally carried out under the supervision of a duty magistrate, appointed by the Deputy Commissioner, and in the presence of a police force, on Thursday.

In his order regarding the matter, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh wrote, “National Highways Authority of India… has requested that in compliance of Hon’ble Delhi High Court judgement to prevent the vehicular traffic from getting on to the bypass road at Km, 41.200 RHS, which is linked to Dwarka Expressway to NH-8, local residents and social associates did not allow execution of the above judgment. That is why, in order to maintain law and order, there is a need for appointing a duty magistrate and police assistance…Keeping this in mind, I appoint Hitendra Sharma, Tehsildar, Gurugram, as duty magistrate until the work is completed,” he stated.

Residents of gated condominiums and townships along the Dwarka Expressway, as well as regular commuters in the area, have long been demanding a direct connection between the Expressway and NH48, saying that in its absence, they have to travel past Kherki Daula toll plaza before they can rejoin the expressway. Following this, they have to stand in the long queues at the plaza and pay the toll before they can re-enter the city and travel towards their destinations.

A wall erected in 2016 had been obstructing this connection, but was broken down on January 23, following an inspection of the area by CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Speaking to the press, Khattar had said, “There are a lot of traffic jams here, because of which I think they have closed this NPR road. We will tell Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran to open this so that the road is opened from here as well…”