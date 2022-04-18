Gurgaon: Four-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run, accused held

A four-year-old girl was killed after a pick-up truck allegedly ran her over while she was out fetching water for her family on Saturday. Police said the accused was arrested and released on bail.

The child has been identified as Anamika, a resident of Begumpur Khatola in Badshahpur. According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 pm when the victim and her six-year-old brother had gone to fetch water from a nearby plot.

In the FIR, her mother, Bina Singh said, that she was at home at the time of the incident. “My daughter was returning home after filling a water can when a pick-up truck hit her. I quickly rushed to the spot and saw that she had died… The accused driver stopped for some time before escaping,” she said.

Police said the girl was rushed to civil hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Her father, Dhirendra, who works in an auto components company, said, “We live in a rented room, which does not have a water supply connection. My daughter had been taking rounds to fill water from a plot, which has a tap. She went earlier and returned and had gone for a second time to get more water. She was crushed under the vehicle and suffered a fatal injury to her head. Strictest punishment must be given to the accused driver.”

A police officer, said, “The accused was arrested on Sunday. The girl’s body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.”

A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) at Badshahpur police station on Sunday, said police.