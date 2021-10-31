Gurgaon: Four members of interstate gang held after exchange of fire with police

Four members of an interstate gang of vehicle thieves were arrested after an exchange of fire with police on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. No persons were injured, said police, adding that one car, four motorcycles, a canter, two country-made guns, eight live cartridges and four empty shells were recovered from their possession.

Police said the incident took place at around 1 am when senior inspector Rajkumar, in-charge crime branch, Sector 39, received a tip-off that a gang of four armed thieves from Rajasthan were on their way to Rajiv Chowk to allegedly commit a loot. The crime branch officials formed a team and started conducting patrolling and inspections in the area to trace the gang.

According to police, a suspicious car, which did not have a registration number plate, was noticed going from Subhash Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk. Police officers used sirens and signalled the car to stop. Police said after spotting the police vehicle, the accused started to escape, prompting the police to launch a chase.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “During the chase, the accused fired multiple rounds at the police. No personnel were injured. The control room was informed and directions were issued to put barricades on roads to nab the accused. The police fired four gunshots in retaliation, one of which hit their car tyre near the marble market area, following which the police overtook their car and arrested them.”

The accused — all hailing from Rajasthan — have been identified as Akeel alias Akka, Azharuddin alias Azhru, Rinku Meena and Rakesh Kumar Meena. Police said a preliminary probe had revealed that Akeel, the leader of the gang, had at least a dozen cases of loot and theft registered against him.

“The gang leader is an expert in breaking locks of two-wheelers and cars. He used to enlist accomplices and offer them Rs 2,000 for conducting a recce. The gang stole vehicles and sold them in different states — a motorcycle was sold for over Rs 8,000 while a stolen car was sold for Rs 30,000-50,000. Other gang members are also accused in at least 3-4 cases of theft in Rajasthan and Haryana,” said a crime branch official, requesting anonymity.