Four people were arrested after they were found to be carrying illegal weapons, said police, adding that four pistols have been recovered from them.

“One of the four accused has cases registered against him. He has been involved in a case of snatching, in the context of which an FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station last year,” said PRO of Gurgaon Police Subhash Boken.

He added that all four accused have been produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.