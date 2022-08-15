Gurgaon: Four bouncers booked for assaulting Armyman, his two brothers after argument over playing song

August 15, 2022 6:17:50 pm
Four bouncers were booked for allegedly beating up an Armyman and his two brothers with sticks after an argument over playing music at a club in Sector 29 on Sunday night.
Police said two injured victims were taken to a private hospital for treatment and later discharged. According to police, the incident took place around midnight on Sunday.
In the FIR, the complainant, a native of Rohtak who is posted as a naik in the army, said that he and his brothers had gone to a club in sector 29 on Sunday night. “We entered the club at 11.20 pm and enjoyed for over 20 minutes, following which the club stopped playing music. My brother requested a bouncer to play one song, but he did not play the song. The bouncer started arguing with us and took us downstairs… outside the club. At the time, two bouncers were in the club and immediately after coming outside, they started beating the three of us. Two more bouncers joined them. The four bouncers thrashed us with sticks,” he alleged in the FIR.
The complainant added that he suffered an injury on his head, left hand and foot. “One of my brothers suffered injuries on his arms, shoulder and left foot. My other brother sustained injuries on his ribs, right thigh and his face. The bouncers then threatened to kill us and ran away,” added the complainant.
A police officer said, “There was an argument over playing music in a club which escalated. Four bouncers beat up three men outside the club with sticks. Among the victims, two brothers were taken to a hospital for treatment. One had a head injury while another suffered a fracture in his arm. An FIR has been registered against four bouncers. They are absconding and efforts are on to arrest them.”
The FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) at Sector 29 police station, said police.
The incident comes days after six bouncers and the manager of club Casa Danza were arrested for allegedly beating up an MNC manager and his friends after they had confronted one of the bouncers for misbehaving with their woman friend. In the aftermath of the incident, the Gurgaon Police commissioner had made police verification and background checks mandatory for all security staff working in the city’s bars and clubs. Police had said that legal action would be taken against those who have criminal antecedents and that the exercise would be completed by August 31.
