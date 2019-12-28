Gurgaon: Found ‘smuggling drugs’, jail warden now on the run

Police said a Santro car, in which the two arrested accused were travelling, has also been seized. (File/Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Police said a Santro car, in which the two arrested accused were travelling, has also been seized. (File/Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

A jail warden, allegedly involved in smuggling drugs into Gurgaon’s Bhondsi Jail, managed to flee on Thursday, moments after he was allegedly caught accepting the drugs from two men by police personnel.

The two men, identified as Gurgaon residents Mohit (21) and Babloo (26), were arrested from Nayagaon’s Vatika Kunj area, police said, adding that 78 grams of “salfa” was recovered from their possession.

“During questioning, the accused revealed they had been sent with the drugs by a third person, who had asked them to hand them over to Phool Mohammad, a warden working at Bhondsi Jail. It was during the transaction that police personnel caught them,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

“The warden spotted the police team and managed to evade arrest. He is absconding. However, his motorcycle and a mobile phone have been seized,” he added.

Police said a Santro car, in which the two arrested accused were travelling, has also been seized.

“The accused were produced in court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations will be conducted in order to nab their other accomplices and the jail warden,” Boken said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App