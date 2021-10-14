Gurgaon: Former U-19 cricketer from Bengal held for cheating youth of Rs 4 lakh by offering spot in IPL team

Over a month after the economic offences wing of Gurgaon police had arrested three persons for allegedly conning several aspiring cricketers in return for a spot in domestic, state and IPL cricket teams, the cops on Wednesday held two more persons, including a cricketer from West Bengal who had played at the U-19 level, in the case.

The arrested have been identified as Danish Mirza and Anurag, accused of taking Rs 4 lakh from an aspiring cricketer by offering him a spot as a bowler for an IPL team through their ‘connections’, said the police.

The police said Mirza, a former under-19 player from West Bengal, had played league cricket in Bengal. Anurag also played cricket at a lower level.

“The probe has found that the arrested duo received about Rs 4 lakh from a player promising him a spot as a bowler in an IPL team. Danish claimed that he had played as a net bowler for a team and had connections. It is suspected that he has duped several young cricketers using this modus operandi. The arrested duo had been in touch with prime accused Ashutosh Bora,” said a police officer.

On September 4, the police arrested Ashutosh Bora, Chitra Bora, and Nitin Jha from Le Meridien hotel in Gurgaon after an aspiring cricketer, Anshul Raj, resident of New Palam Vihar, had filed a complaint on August 24 at Sector 50 police station, alleging that the accused had cheated him of Rs 10 lakh after promising his selection in a state cricket team.

In the subsequent probe, the police found out that the accused, who ran a sports management company on Sohna road, had signed contracts for ‘promotion, image building, training’ and conned 18 aspiring cricketers in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Gujarat.

The police have also sent notices under section 41-A of CrPC to officials of several cricket state associations and some former players, asking them to join the investigation to probe certain financial transactions related to the case.