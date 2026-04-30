Ex NSG Commando serving life term shot dead, cops suspect revenge killing

Eyewitnesses told the police that around five shots were fired. (Special arrangement photo)

A 55-year-old former NSG commando, who was out on parole while serving a life sentence for murder, was shot dead in Kasan village in Gurgaon this morning. The murder, police say, appears to be a revenge killing.

Sundar Fauji walked out of prison on parole on March 29 to attend his niece’s wedding. He was serving a life term for the 2018 murder of a former village sarpanch, Bahadur Chauhan, over a financial dispute.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30 am today. Fauji was sitting on a chabutra – a platform often used for socialising – near the local market when Bahadur Chauhan’s son, Rohan, and an unidentified accomplice shot him dead, police said.