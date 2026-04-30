Ex NSG Commando serving life term shot dead, cops suspect revenge killing

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A 55-year-old former NSG commando, who was out on parole while serving a life sentence for murder, was shot dead in Kasan village in Gurgaon this morning. The murder, police say, appears to be a revenge killing.
Sundar Fauji walked out of prison on parole on March 29 to attend his niece’s wedding. He was serving a life term for the 2018 murder of a former village sarpanch, Bahadur Chauhan, over a financial dispute.
According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30 am today. Fauji was sitting on a chabutra – a platform often used for socialising – near the local market when Bahadur Chauhan’s son, Rohan, and an unidentified accomplice shot him dead, police said.
Eyewitnesses told the police that around five shots were fired. A video of the killing has also surfaced. The killers fled immediately after the shooting.
Police found two pistols, one of them country-made, on the spot. “One of the accused has been identified as Rohan. He is the son of Bahadur, the former sarpanch, murdered by Fauji. Preliminary investigation reveals this is a revenge killing,” said Sunil Kumar, Station House Officer of the IMT Manesar police station.
“Both Rohan and his accomplice are on the run. Multiple Crime Branch teams are trying to trace them,” he said, adding that a case had been registered.
Thursday’s incident is the latest chapter in a decades-long blood feud in Kasan village that has already claimed several lives.
The violence is linked to the 2018 murder of the former sarpanch. It had earlier triggered a major shooting on Diwali night in 2021, when heavily armed assailants fired over forty rounds at the former sarpanch’s family, resulting in four deaths. Police records indicate that the 2021 mass shooting was executed to avenge an earlier murder dating back to 2007.
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