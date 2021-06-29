Gurgaon forest department sets target of planting 10 lakh saplings this year

With the monsoon approaching, the Gurgaon forest department is preparing to conduct an extensive plantation drive across the district in the hope of meeting its target of sowing 10 lakh saplings this year.

According to officials, five lakh saplings will be planted by the forest department while the other five lakh will be done by Gram Panchayats, schools, and other government departments.

The saplings are being prepared in nine nurseries in the district, and have a length ranging from two feet to six feet. These include species like Neem, Sheesham, and Arjun. Fruit trees have also been “given priority”.

“Plants that are longer than four feet don’t have problem taking root, and this is why they are being planted by the forest department in identified forest areas. The remaining saplings are being distributed to other departments,” said Rajeev Tejyan, Divisional Forest Officer.

According to officials, around 1.5 lakh saplings have been distributed as part of the plantation drive so far.

“Until now, the forest department has made one lakh saplings available for plantation to the Manesar-based National Security Guard (NSG) team. The NSG is planting these on their campus and in the Aravalli region nearby. Along with this, the forest department has distributed 20,000 plants to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which are being planted on their campus and in the surrounding area,” said Tejyan.

“The police department has also requested around 20,000 saplings to plant in Bhondsi prison and nearby areas, which will soon be provided. Apart from this, free saplings are also being provided by the forest department to RWAs and different NGOs,” he added.