Army Major booked for assaulting food delivery executive in Gurgaon

The Gurgaon police on Wednesday booked an Army Major for allegedly assaulting a food delivery executive after an argument in a society in Gurgaon in September last year. The FIR was registered after the district court directed the station house officer (SHO) of Kherki Daula police station to register an FIR in the matter last week.

According to the police, the incident took place in September 2021 when the complainant, Sonu (27), a native of Rajgharh tehsil, Churu in Rajasthan, who worked as a food delivery executive in Gurgaon at the time, had gone to deliver food at a society in sector 81, Gurgaon.

“Around 9.45 pm as I entered the tower of the society, the security guard told me to use the service lift. As I was about to get into the lift, the security guard started abusing me and an argument ensued over using the service lift or another lift meant for residents,” Sonu said in the complaint. “Hearing the commotion, a resident who lived in the tower arrived. The resident claimed to be a major in the Indian Army. He started beating me up. He said, ‘Mein bada admi hun’ and threatened to put me in jail and told me to get lost. He slapped me and I suffered some hearing loss due to an injury in my eardrum,” the complaint added.

The complainant said that he had filed a complaint at Kherki Daula police station on September 9, 2021, but after no action was taken on the complaint, he approached the district court.

Hearing the matter, on September 15, 2022, the chief judicial magistrate in an order said, “…this court is of the considered view that it is a fit case for registration of FIR, in compliance of Section 156(3) CrPC. The contents of the complaint discloses commission of cognizable offence by the accused, for which, in the considered opinion of this court, FIR under relevant sections 323, 341 and 506 of Indian Penal Code should be registered. Hence, keeping this in view SHO PS Kherki Daula, Gurugram is directed to register the FIR in the present complaint under the above mentioned sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860. The SHO concerned is directed to submit his compliance report in this court with [within] a period of a week.”

“As per the directions of the court, an FIR has been registered and a probe has been initiated,” a police officer said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station, the police said.