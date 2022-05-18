Hotel employee, live-in partner found dead: Autopsy finds duo committed suicide

Days after a 28-year-old chef of a five-star hotel in Delhi and his 28-year-old live-in partner were found dead in a rented house in the Sushant Lok area, police said the autopsy conducted on Tuesday has found that the two had died by hanging.

Poonam Hooda, SHO, Sushant Lok police station, said, “As per the autopsy, the two had committed suicide by hanging. The bodies of the victims were handed over to their families after the post-mortem. The respective families have not filed any complaints. An inquest report has been filed under CrPC section 174.”

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Since the woman’s body was relatively more decomposed, it is suspected that she died by suicide first, following which the man hanged himself. The reason is yet to be ascertained. No suicide note has been recovered.”

The doctor, who conducted the post-mortem, said, “The preliminary report suggests that both died by hanging. We have also sent the viscera samples to FSL to check for poisoning.”

On Tuesday, the man’s father said, “I had not been in touch with him for over a year. We were not aware that he was living with a woman in Gurgaon. We did not even have his exact address.”

The incident was reported to the police on Monday by the man’s relative. After the man did not report for work for two days, his employers contacted his family to enquire about him. Police said when there was no response on his phone, his cousin took the address from colleagues and reached the house in Gurgaon. Police said the door of the house was not locked and as he pushed the door, he found the duo dead and reported the incident to police.

Police said that while the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan, the woman was found lying on the bed in the room. The bodies appeared to have been in the room for a few days.

On Monday, police had said that the man and the woman hailed from the same locality in Delhi and had been living in Gurgaon for over 15 months.

“It is not yet clear when the incident happened. The neighbours said they had seen the victims’ a couple of days ago,” said the police officer quoted above.