Gurgaon: Five killed, one injured in accident

Five people were killed while another was seriously injured after their car hit a pile of bricks and overturned after allegedly veering off the road near Sadhrana village late on Thursday night. Police said all the victims worked as staffers at a private hospital in Sector 84 and were returning to their respective houses after attending a colleague’s wedding.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sagar, a resident of Naharpur Rupa, Gurgaon; Niyaz Khan from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh; Jagbir from Jind; Prince from Bihar; and Jivachh Yadav, a native of Nepal. All were in the 25-30 age group, said police.

One Hardik Tiwari, who hails from Ayodhya, suffered a fracture in his legs and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition is stable.

Police said the victims worked in housekeeping, reception and TPA staff departments in the hospital, while one of them was an ambulance driver.

The incident took place around 12.40 am when the group was returning from a wedding and had reached near Garhi Harsaru-Sadhrana road.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “According to the injured person’s statement, their Swift Dzire car lost balance when the driver, in an attempt to avoid a pothole on the road, tried to turn the car and veered off the road. The car then crashed into a pile of bricks, which had been kept at an empty plot. The car turned turtle upon impact and some of the occupants were thrown out and crushed underneath its weight.”

Police said five people were killed on the spot. Their bodies were retrieved from the mangled remains of the car by the police and some locals.

Police said no case has been registered. “In his statement, the injured person has not blamed anyone or filed a complaint. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC,” said the police officer.

Police said their bodies were handed over to the families after the post-mortem.