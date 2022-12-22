scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Gurgaon: First arrest in Chintels collapse

Police said the accused, Amit Austin, the proprietor of Manish Switchgear and Construction, was arrested Wednesday by an SIT formed to probe the case. His firm was carrying out tiling work in a flat of the tower allegedly without adequate safety measures, said police.

A Special Investigation Team arrested the proprietor of the firm, which was carrying out repair and renovation works at a tower in Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso society where a portion of a sixth-floor apartment had collapsed all the way to the first floor.

The district administration had ordered an enquiry and a structural audit of the society. Last month, the Gurgaon deputy commissioner passed an order and directed the society’s developer to permanently close tower D, which has 17 floors and 64 flats,  so its demolition can begin. The deputy commissioner had said that on recommendations of an IIT Delhi report and an enquiry by district administration committee, the tower had been deemed unsafe for habitation.

The enquiry report of the district administration had claimed that the representative of the developer of the society and M/s Manish Switchgear and Construction had allegedly failed to regulate and monitor the retrofitting works, which led to the collapse of slab and ensuing damage to lower floors in February 2022.

More from Delhi

“After perusing the IIT Delhi’s report…, it is clear that wrong methodology was adopted for the repair work, which led to the immediate collapse. The shuttering support was required before undertaking the retrofitting in flat D-603, but it was not provided,” the report had said. The committee’s report had said the manner in which the slab of floors below sixth floor collapsed indicated that there were structural deficiencies in the structure of Tower D. “This apprehension has been confirmed by IIT Delhi  report, wherein it was mentioned that there is rapid and early corrosion of reinforcement that occurred due to the presence of excessive chlorides in the concrete,” it said.

