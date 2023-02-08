Hit with hot metal, disrobed: Domestic help ‘tortured’ by Gurgaon couple alleges

A Gurgaon-based couple has been arrested by the police for allegedly torturing and assaulting a 14-year-old domestic help that they had hired. According to the FIR, the accused persons have been identified as Manish Khattar and Kamaljeet Kaur.

Earlier in the day, the company that the woman was working for had fired her. After the allegations were flagged on Twitter, Udit Sagar Pathak, the founder of PR firm Media Mantra, tweeted, “We are against any kind of child exploitation/brutality. If a wrong has been committed we fully support the judicial system to do justice.” In another tweet, the organisation said it has decided to sack the woman with “immediate effect”.

We are shocked to learn about the human rights and child abuse allegations against Kamaljeet Kaur. As an organization, we respect the Indian legal system and are strictly against any form of human rights abuse. The company has terminated her services with immediate effect. — Media Mantra (@mediamantrapr) February 8, 2023

The man, who works with a life insurance company, was produced before the court on Wednesday morning. The couple was booked on Tuesday under IPC sections 323, 342, 34, section 75 and 79 of Juvenile Justice Act and section 12 of POCSO Act, as per the FIR.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by an official from a one-stop centre for women, who said she received a phone call from an unknown person, informing her about a minor girl suffering several injuries from assault.

“I contacted the Gurgaon police, who then rescued a girl from a house in Gurgaon and brought her to the one-stop centre. The girl said that her parents are in her village and her maternal uncle had brought her to the house of Manish Khattar and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur five months ago for household work and to take care of his child,” the FIR read.

Police said that due to the continuous torture and assault that the girl allegedly endured, she has suffered several injuries. The minor was rescued on Tuesday and admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

“The girl said that the couple has been harassing her for the past five months. The woman (Kamaljeet) used to hit her with a hot steel tong. She said she was not given enough food to eat and that they used to make her work the entire day. She said he (Manish) disrobed her and caused injuries on her private parts. They had confined her in the house and did not allow her to talk to her family over the phone. The girl said that the couple used to beat her a lot,” the FIR stated.

Police said the couple work private jobs and had hired the 14-year-old from a placement agency around four-five months ago to take care of their three-year-old child. A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “According to the complaint, the girl hails from Jharkhand. The couple allegedly used to beat her mercilessly for not working properly. She has several cut and burn injuries, suspected to have been inflicted with a blade or hot tongs.”

“The man was arrested and legal proceedings against his wife are also being initiated,” confirmed a police official who is privy to the investigation. Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused couple under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at a police station in Gurgaon.