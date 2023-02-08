scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Hit with hot metal, disrobed: Domestic help ‘tortured’ by Gurgaon couple alleges

Police said the couple work private jobs and had hired the 14-year-old from a placement agency around five months ago to take care of their three-year-old child.

Police said the couple work private jobs and had hired the 14-year-old from a placement agency around four-five months ago to take care of their three-year-old child.
Listen to this article
Hit with hot metal, disrobed: Domestic help ‘tortured’ by Gurgaon couple alleges
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A Gurgaon-based couple has been arrested by the police for allegedly torturing and assaulting a 14-year-old domestic help that they had hired. According to the FIR, the accused persons have been identified as Manish Khattar and Kamaljeet Kaur.

Earlier in the day, the company that the woman was working for had fired her. After the allegations were flagged on Twitter, Udit Sagar Pathak, the founder of PR firm Media Mantra, tweeted, “We are against any kind of child exploitation/brutality. If a wrong has been committed we fully support the judicial system to do justice.” In another tweet, the organisation said it has decided to sack the woman with “immediate effect”.

The man, who works with a life insurance company, was produced before the court on Wednesday morning. The couple was booked on Tuesday under IPC sections 323, 342, 34, section 75 and 79 of Juvenile Justice Act and section 12 of POCSO Act, as per the FIR.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by an official from a one-stop centre for women, who said she received a phone call from an unknown person, informing her about a minor girl suffering several injuries from assault.

“I contacted the Gurgaon police, who then rescued a girl from a house in Gurgaon and brought her to the one-stop centre. The girl said that her parents are in her village and her maternal uncle had brought her to the house of Manish Khattar and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur five months ago for household work and to take care of his child,” the FIR read.

Police said that due to the continuous torture and assault that the girl allegedly endured, she has suffered several injuries. The minor was rescued on Tuesday and admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

“The girl said that the couple has been harassing her for the past five months. The woman (Kamaljeet) used to hit her with a hot steel tong. She said she was not given enough food to eat and that they used to make her work the entire day. She said he (Manish) disrobed her and caused injuries on her private parts. They had confined her in the house and did not allow her to talk to her family over the phone. The girl said that the couple used to beat her a lot,” the FIR stated.

Police said the couple work private jobs and had hired the 14-year-old from a placement agency around four-five months ago to take care of their three-year-old child. A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “According to the complaint, the girl hails from Jharkhand. The couple allegedly used to beat her mercilessly for not working properly. She has several cut and burn injuries, suspected to have been inflicted with a blade or hot tongs.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
Advertisement

“The man was arrested and legal proceedings against his wife are also being initiated,” confirmed a police official who is privy to the investigation. Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused couple under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at a police station in Gurgaon.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 13:58 IST
Next Story

Supreme Court issues notice to L-G office, pro tem speaker over AAP’s plea on Delhi mayor elections

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close